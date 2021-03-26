Stocks rise on broad gains driven by banks, tech companies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, with technology companies and banks leading the way. If the broad gains hold, they could help the major indexes avoid a second weekly loss. Technology stocks are the day’s biggest gainers. Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields. Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of ThredUp rose 30% in their stock market debut today, reflecting investor enthusiasm for the online seller for second-hand women’s and children’s clothing. Late yesterday, ThredUp’s initial public offering of 12 million shares was priced at $14 a share, the high end of its expected range of $12 to $14. That raised about $168 million before underwriting fees. The shares opened at $18.25 and ticked up to $18.48 by midday. ThredUp’s debut comes as the resale market has remained resilient during the pandemic, benefiting from shoppers’ accelerated shift online and customers’ steadfast focus on second-hand goods as they become more conscious about the environment.

NEW YORK (AP) — The embattled communal office-space company WeWork is making a second attempt at going public after a pandemic year that emptied offices around the globe. Today’s announcement comes almost two years after WeWork’s first attempt at becoming a publicly traded company blew up in spectacular fashion, its founder and CEO ousted abruptly. This time the New York company will seek a listing after merging with the special-purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition. The agreement values WeWork at $9 billion plus debt, far below the $47 billion valuation given the venture in September 2019 when the IPO imploded after massive losses were revealed in regulatory filings.

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen is seeking damages from two former top executives for their role in the diesel emissions scandal that cost the German automaker billions of euros and a hefty dent to its reputation. VW said after a board meeting today that it wants damages from ex-chief executive Martin Winterkorn and Rupert Stadler, the former head of its Audi brand, “on account of breaches of the duty of care under stock corporation law.” In its statement, the company didn’t specify the amount of damages it would seek. VW said a law firm the supervisory board had tasked with investigating liability issues reviewed millions of documents conducted hundreds of interviews and “concluded that negligent breaches of duty had occurred” by the two executives.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison. A judge said Friday that Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients. Some of them lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud. Diaz was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence. He has been living in Florida.