Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P returned to a record high Friday after its best day in weeks. The Dow also set all-time highs. For the week, the S&P 500 is up 1.6% and up 5.8% for the year. The Dow is up 1.4% for the week, 8.1% for the year. The Nasdaq is up 0.6% for the week, and 1.9% for the year. The Russell 2000 is up the most at 2.9% for the week and 12.5% for the year.

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday. Authorities made new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial waterway whose blockage is disrupting global shipping and trade. Meanwhile, the head of the Suez Canal Authority says strong winds were “not the only cause” for the Ever Given running aground on Tuesday. The official told a news conference that an investigation is ongoing but did not rule out human or technical error. He says he cannot predict when the vessel would be dislodged.

UNDATED (AP) — Big Tech’s outsized influence over so many aspects of everyday life has become one of the biggest battlefronts in state legislatures. Scores of so-called “techlash” bills are being debated in dozens of statehouses, where lawmakers of both major parties are proposing rules related to antitrust, consumer privacy, taxes on digital ad sales, app store fees and speech on social media. The statehouse debates are taking on greater importance because congressional action is stalled. Tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google aren’t content to play defense and are working to kill legislation or write their own more favorable bills.

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Amazon workers and labor advocates are making a final push for the union vote at the company’s warehouse outside Birmingham, Alabama. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont headlined a Friday rally. He says a labor victory against the tech and retail giant would resonate across the country. If voted down, it would be another loss for organizers hoping to win a rare labor victory in the Deep South. Workers supporting the union say they face relentless quotas and poor working conditions. Amazon is fighting the union effort. The company argues the warehouse created jobs with an average pay of $15.30 per hour and benefits including health care, vision and dental insurance.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The coin trading world has a new gold standard with the $8.4 million sale at auction of the only known 1822 half eagle $5 piece in private hands. Coin experts confirmed the coin that traded hands Thursday in Las Vegas is one of three of its kind in existence and the price was the highest for a U.S. gold coin struck by the U.S. Mint. The buyer remained anonymous. The price approaches the most-ever for a U.S. coin, after a 1794 U.S. “Flowing Hair” silver dollar that once fetched $10 million. Thursday’s public auction was staged by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.