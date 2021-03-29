Stocks lose ground…Hacking fallout…More flying

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks didn’t manage to hold on to the meager gains they made on Wall Street Monday, pulling the S&P slightly below the record high it set late last week. Losses for big banks offset gains elsewhere in the market amid some worries over how much banks would suffer following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Gains for Facebook and other technology heavyweights helped limit the losses. Crude oil prices ended higher. Dow rose 98.49 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials discovered last December that federal agencies had fallen victim to a cyberespionage effort pulled off largely through a hack of SolarWinds software. Now, the extent of the breach by suspected Russian hackers is becoming clearer. Current and former officials tell The Associated Press that the hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the head of the Department of Homeland Security. They also gained access to email accounts of the department’s cybersecurity staff members whose jobs included hunting threats from foreign countries.

UNDATED (AP0 — American Airlines says bookings are coming back — they’re nearly at pre-pandemic levels. As a result, the airline said Monday that it expects to bring back most of its grounded planes by early summer. But public health officials including the director of the Centers for Disease Control are worried that more travel could spark a new surge in COVID-19, which has been rising the U.S. in recent weeks.

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 MAX airplanes. The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries have cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026. Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of alternative bidders is emerging for newspaper chain Tribune Publishing, which had agreed to a $630 million deal with hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that a billionaire who lives in Wyoming, Hansjörg Wyss, was joining a bid for Tribune with Maryland hotel mogul Stewart Bainum, while The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Mason Slaine, a Tribune investor who has previously said he wanted to buy the Tribune’s Florida papers, was also interested. The Tribune board has endorsed Alden’s offer, but allowed Bainum to pursue financing for his bid.