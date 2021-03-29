Stocks stabilize…Ship freed…Vaccines found effective

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks have stabilized in afternoon trading and hovered near the record highs they set last week, but losses for big banks tempered gains. The S&P 500 was nearly unchanged. Financial stocks were big weights amid worries about how much pain big banks will take following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund. Stocks of energy producers were also weak after the price of oil slipped.

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams have finally freed a giant container ship that has been stuck sideways in the Suez Canal for nearly a week. The work ends a crisis that clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways. A flotilla of tugboats pulled the bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, from the sandy bank with the aid of the tides.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. The vaccines were 90% effective after two doses in the study reported Monday. The compares to results of testing that showed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be about 95% effective. The study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says it’s agreed to provide up to 400 million doses of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine to African countries, starting this summer. The drugmaker said under its agreement with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust, the company will provide up to 220 million vaccine doses for the African Union’s 55 member countries, with delivery beginning in the July-to-September quarter.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast. It is announcing progress on a huge wind farm planned off the New Jersey coast. The goal is to generate enough offshore wind power to provide electricity for more than 10 million homes by 2030. Meeting the target could create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs.