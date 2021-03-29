US stocks down…Amazon employee vote

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping in early trading today, and the S&P 500 is edging down from the record high it set at the end of last week. At 10:42 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 22 points, to 3,952. The Dow was down 105 points, to 32,968. And the Nasdaq was down 102 points, to 13,036.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 6,000 Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest union push in the online shopping giant’s history. The stakes are high. The organizing in Bessemer could set off a chain reaction across Amazon’s operations nationwide, with more workers rising up and demanding better working conditions. Organizers face an uphill battle. Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the country, has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it’s expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 MAX airplanes. The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil and other countries have cleared the plane to resume flying after Boeing changed an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes. Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026. Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031.

UNDATED (AP) — Germany’s medical regulator says it has received reports of 21 cases of rare blood clots in people who had recently received AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. The Paul Ehrlich Institute says that seven people affected by the blood clots have died. The incidence of an unusual form of blood clot in the head, known as sinus vein thrombosis, prompted several European countries to temporarily halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month. After a review by medical experts. the European Union’s medical regulator EMA recommended that warnings about possible rare side effects should be added to the vaccine information provided for patients and doctors. Most EU countries have since resumed use of the vaccine.

NEW YORK (AP) — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is selling HMH Books & Media, which includes titles by J.R.R. Tolkien and the Curious George children’s series, to News Corp.’s HarperCollins division for $349 million. The deal comes as the publishing industry reshapes itself through consolidation and follows German media giant Bertelsmann’s purchase of rival Simon & Schuster in November. Houghton Mifflin says the deal allows it to focus on its K-12 education business, with schools re-opening as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning. Houghton Mifflin, which calls itself the largest K-12 education technology company in the U.S., will also put more emphasis on digital sales.