Lower closing…More checks coming…Space ship ready

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday as another swell higher for Treasury yields added pressure on big technology stocks. The S&P lost 0.3%. Banks and small-company stocks rose. The spotlight was again on the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%. Its jump this year has forced investors to reconsider paying such high prices for many stocks. The Dow dropped 104.41 from the all-time it set a day before.

BERLIN (AP) — German health officials have agreed to restrict the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots. Federal and state officials agreed unanimously Tuesday to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from COVID-19 and have agreed to take the vaccine despite the small risk of a serious side-effect.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who don’t normally file a tax return should expect their relief payments soon. The federal government began distributing the third round of economic impact payments in mid-March to millions of Americans. But a paperwork delay temporarily held up payments to Social Security,

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has extended its pause on student loan payments to more than 1 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans held by private lenders. Tuesday’s action is meant to bring relief to the hardest-hit borrowers in a now-defunct program that provided federally backed student loans through private vendors. President Joe Biden previously halted collection of student loan payments through at least Sept. 30. But it applied only to loans held directly by the federal government, leaving out millions with private loans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic rolled out its latest spaceship as the company gets ready to resume test flights in the coming months at its headquarters in the New Mexico desert. The newest ship dubbed the VSS Imagine was designed and manufactured in California. Company officials say it will likely be summer before the ship begins glide flight testing at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. Galactic fleet that will ferry paying customers and scientific payloads to the fringe of space. He said the company is still aiming for commercial operations in 2022.