Stocks edge lower…Germany to restrict AstraZeneca vaccine

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are edging lower in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% even though nearly as many stocks in the index were rising as falling. The spotlight was again on the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%. Its jump this year has forced investors to reconsider paying such high prices for many stocks.

BERLIN (AP) — German health officials have agreed to restrict the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported from those who received the shots. Health Minister Jens Spahn and state officials agreed unanimously today to only give the vaccine to people aged 60 or older, unless they belong to a high-risk category for serious illness from COVID-19 and have agreed with their doctor to take the vaccine despite the small risk of a serious side-effect.

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago hospital’s CEO has been suspended for two weeks following a series of COVID-19 vaccination events involving alleged favoritism, including one in which ineligible Trump Tower workers were vaccinated. A Loretto Hospital spokeswoman says hospital president and CEO George Miller’s unpaid suspension is on hold while the hospital searches for a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer. That person resigned last week, days after he and Miller were reprimanded following news reports that hospital executives provided COVID-19 vaccines to some people who were not yet eligible.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has rolled out its latest spaceship as the company gets ready to resume test flights in the coming months at its headquarters in the New Mexico desert. The newest ship dubbed the VSS Imagine was designed and manufactured in California. Company officials say it will likely be summer before the ship begins glide flight testing at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

LONDON (AP) — Epic Games has submitted a complaint about Apple to the U.K. competition watchdog, which is investigating the iPhone maker over its dominant position in app distribution. Epic Games is the maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Its move is the latest salvo in its bitter battle over Apple’s App Store that includes legal challenges in the United States and Australia and an antitrust complaint in the European Union.