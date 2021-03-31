Stocks drift higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting higher in early trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear the details about Washington’s next mammoth push for the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%, ahead of a speech where President Joe Biden is expected to discuss his plan to spend $2 trillion on strengthening the nation’s infrastructure and how to pay for it. If the gain holds, it would be the first for the index since it set a record last week. Stocks of smaller companies were once again leading the way. Tech stocks were also strong after Treasury yields slowed their swift rise from earlier this year.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes last month fell by the most since last year’s virus outbreak sent the economy into freefall. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6% to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year. Combined with a 2.4% dip in January, contract signings are now 0.5% behind where they were last year after eight straight months of year-over-year gains. Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months, fell in all four regions in February.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. Today’s announcement marks a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before the next school year. Most COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out worldwide are for adults, who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and older. But vaccinating children of all ages will be critical to stopping the pandemic. In a study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots.

UNDATED (AP) — Industry experts say the cost of travel is likely to slowly rebound from historic lows as more travelers receive COVID-19 vaccinations and book long-deferred trips. Although airlines are unlikely to build capacity to pre-pandemic levels, demand may increase through the summer as vaccination rates increase. And hotel prices in cities may begin increasing as cities continue reopening. There are still many unknowns, but experts remain cautiously confident that those looking to book travel this year should do so sooner rather than later. Though new booking flexibility can help reduce the risk of changing plans, increased travel demand is unlikely to drive prices below current levels.

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall. The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle. The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.