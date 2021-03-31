Stocks mostly higher, Microsoft gets $22 billion contract

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street, clinching the 4th straight quarterly gain for the S&P. The benchmark index rose 0.4% today, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to 5.8%. The gain for the index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4% jump in a popular index tracking small-company stocks. Investors have favored smaller companies for months in anticipation that the U.S. economy will pick up this year as more people get vaccinated and as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft won a nearly $22 billion contract to supply U.S. Army combat troops with its virtual reality headsets. The technology is based on Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets, which can superimpose virtual imagery over real scenery. Tech companies originally designed such goggles for the video game and entertainment industries but have increasingly pitched other uses for them. Military officials have described the futuristic technology — which the Army calls its Integrated Visual Augmentation System — as a way of boosting soldiers’ awareness of their surroundings and their ability to spot targets and dangers.

NEW YORK (AP) — Global food giant Nestle has completed the $4.3 billion sale of its bottled-water brands in North America. One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. are assuming ownership of brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhills and Pure Life. Dean Metropoulos, who led turnarounds at Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Co., will serve as chairman and interim CEO of the company. Nestle’s North American water business has 27 production facilities and more than 7,000 employees.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time. The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday that it is planning a return to an office-centric culture as their baseline. Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

ATLANTA (AP) — Some of Georgia’s most prominent corporate leaders are beginning to more forcefully criticize the state’s sweeping new election law as threatening to the democratic process. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola have now called the law “unacceptable.” Their criticism is opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders who championed the restrictions and typically enjoy a cozy relationship with Georgia’s business community. The Major League Baseball Players Association also has raised the idea of moving the summer All-Star game from the Atlanta Braves home stadium.