Stocks rise…No more empty middle seats on US airlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors wait to hear the details about Washington’s next mammoth push for the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% ahead of a speech where President Joe Biden is expected to discuss his plan to spend $2 trillion on strengthening the nation’s infrastructure and how to pay for it. If the gain holds, it would be the first for the index since it set a record last week. Stocks of smaller companies are once again leading the way. Tech stocks are also strong after Treasury yields slowed their swift rise from earlier this year.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta’s announcement today reverses a policy that had been in place since last April. At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The World Trade Organization says world trade will pick up this year but has a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels. The WTO is raising its estimate for the rebound in global trade in goods but warning that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses the greatest threat to a recovery that is being hampered by lagging vaccinations and regional disparities. The WTO forecasts that trade in goods will rise by 8.0%. Trade bounced back faster than expected in the second half of 2020, helping the outlook. The organization’s director-general called Wednesday for open markets and “a rapid, global and equitable vaccine rollout.”

BERLIN (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says there is “no evidence” that would support restricting use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in any population despite reports of rare blood clots associated with the shot. The comments Wednesday by the head of the European Union regulator contradict the advice given a day earlier by an expert panel in Germany that prompted the government there to restrict the use of the shot in people under 60. Cooke said that the assessment was based on 62 cases of unusual blood clots, including 14 deaths, reported to EMA by March 22.

BERLIN (AP) — Automakers BMW and Volvo have announced that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products. The call was also backed by Samsung’s EV battery unit and tech giant Google. It says fragile ocean ecosystems are already under threat from overfishing, pollution, noise and man-made climate change. While deep seabed mining is still in its infancy, several prospecting firms are seeking rights to extract potentially lucrative deposits from the depths of the ocean. The companies said they are committed “not to source minerals from the deep seabed; to exclude such minerals from our supply chains; and not to finance deep seabed mining activities.” The call was supported by the World Wildlife Fund.