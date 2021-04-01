Stocks higher, Biden creates “Jobs Cabinet” to sell plan

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P past 4,000 points for the first time. Big Tech companies like Microsoft led the gains. The benchmark index climbed 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.6%. Companies that would benefit from greater sales of electric vehicles rose after President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan. Stock trading will be closed for Good Friday tomorrow but bond trading will be open for half a day, closing at noon Eastern Time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. He’s deputizing a five-member “jobs Cabinet” to help in the effort. And he says the public likes the road, water and other improvements the plan promises. But the enormity of his task is clear — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to oppose him “every step of the way.” McConnell, who objects to the plan’s tax increases, says he personally likes Biden. But the president is unlikely to get cooperation from the GOP, which believes that low tax rates enable the country to compete in a global economy.

MIAMI (AP) — Farmworker advocates are racing against time to get vaccinations for migrant workers newly eligible for the jab as Florida lowers its age limits, so they can be inoculated before they travel north to harvest crops in other regions. Officials in South Florida are telling advocates not to worry about state residency requirements for the vaccine and to focus on outreach to get farmworkers ready for the shot. Farmworkers were denied priority access in Florida, unlike other states.

UNDATED (AP) — California has administered more than 18 million doses as of today and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. But the governor warned that getting to herd immunity may take months and depends on supply. The state of nearly 40 million residents is coming back to life as more business sectors reopen following a crushing winter surge. California’s case and death rates remain low but cautious health officials have asked people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing rules in order to avoid another surge.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Eastern Caribbean has created its own form of digital currency meant to help speed transactions and serve people without bank accounts. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank said its “DCash” is the first such blockchain-based currency introduced by any of the world’s currency unions, though some individual nations have similar existing systems. It became available today in four island nations under a yearlong pilot program: St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis.