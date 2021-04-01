Stocks rise, pushing S&P 500 over 4,000

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, boosted by a rise in technology companies as well as smaller companies, which would benefit from a quickly growing economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, crossing the 4,000-point mark for the first time. Companies including Tesla that would benefit from greater sales of electric vehicles rose after President Joe Biden outlined various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan. Electric vehicle charger operators ChargePoint and Blink Charging rose. Stock trading will be closed tomorrow for Good Friday but bond trading will be open for half a day, closing at noon Eastern Time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Views of the nation’s economy are now the rosiest they’ve been since the pandemic began more than a year ago, as President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package is being distributed across the country. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs finds that 46% of Americans overall now view the economy as good, up from the 37% who felt that way last month. Views of the economy had tanked at the onset of the pandemic in April last year, when 29% said it was in good shape. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats now describe economic conditions as good, compared with 35% of Republicans.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries say they have decided to gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July. They’re moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is gingerly adding back production that was slashed last year to support prices as demand sagged during the worst of the pandemic recession, which sapped demand for fuel. The group will add back 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 in June, and 400,000 in July. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will restore an additional 1 million barrels per day that it made on its own.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld federal regulators’ decision to ease ownership limits on local media, rejecting a claim that the change would hurt minority and female ownership. The court ruled today that the Federal Communications Commission acted reasonably in 2017 when it modified rules that predated the internet. The old rules prohibited a single entity from owning a radio or TV station and a daily newspaper in the same media market. They also limited how many radio and TV stations one company could own in a single market and restricted the number of TV stations a company could operate in one media market.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with Facebook in a lawsuit over unwanted text notifications it sent, rejecting a claim the messages violated the federal ban on robocalls. Today’s ruling for the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant was unanimous. The case was brought by a man who lacked a Facebook account but said he received text messages from the company notifying him an attempt had been made to log in to his account. The man filed a class action lawsuit when he was unable to stop the notifications. Facebook said it was possible the man’s cellphone number previously belonged to a Facebook user who opted to receive notifications.