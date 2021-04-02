Global stocks rise; US Treasury yields rally on jobs report

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Wall Street is closed for Good Friday, but stocks rose in many of the markets worldwide that were open. In Asia, stocks in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai all climbed a day after the S&P 500 passed the 4,000-point level for the first time. Futures for U.S. stock indexes also rose, suggesting the S&P 500 may add to its record set yesterday when trading resumes on Monday. U.S. Treasury yields rallied after a report showed employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.71% from 1.68% late yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold. The Labor Department says the March increase was the most since August and was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%. Even with last month’s robust increase, the economy remains more than 8 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic erupted a little over a year ago.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry. The number was more than double the deliveries for the same period last year. And it beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March. The company says the Model Y small SUV in China has been well received. Tesla listed no quarterly production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. It says new equipment has been installed at the Fremont, California, factory and production of new versions is in the early stages.

CAIRO (AP) — A company providing services to the Suez Canal says the maritime traffic jam caused by the Canal’s blockage by a cargo ship for nearly a week is continuing to ease. Leth Agencies said today that the number of ships waiting to transit has fallen to 206 from more than 300 three days ago. On Monday, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized container ship, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. At the time, Canal officials said more than 420 ships were waiting for the vessel to be freed so they could make the crossing.

ABOARD THE MSC GRANDIOSA (AP) — Italy may be in a strict coronavirus lockdown this Easter, with travel restricted between regions and new quarantines imposed. But a few miles offshore, guests aboard the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship are shimmying to Latin music on deck and sipping cocktails by the pool. In one of the anomalies of lockdowns that have shuttered hotels and resorts around the world, the Grandiosa has been plying the Mediterranean Sea most of the winter with seven-night cruises, a lonely flag-bearer for the global cruise industry. The Grandiosa has tried to chart a course through the pandemic with strict anti-virus protocols approved by Italian authorities. The United States, meanwhile, could be among the last cruise ship markets to reopen, possibly not until fall and not until 2022 in Alaska.