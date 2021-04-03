Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in many of the markets worldwide that were open on Good Friday. Wall Street was closed but Treasury yields rallied after a report showed U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected. In Asia, stocks in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai all climbed Friday a day after the S&P passed the 4,000-point level for the first time. Futures for U.S. stock indexes also rose, suggesting the S&P may add to its record set Thursday when trading resumes on Monday.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that it’s closing a 4-year-old investigation without seeking any more recalls. The recalls were due to the failure of headlamp controls that caused the vehicles to lose low-beam and daytime running lights. Investigators looked into whether all vehicles with the same controls should be recalled.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes covering nearly 215,000 vehicles were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. The largest covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from 2018 through 2020. The agency says it has three complaints and 11 field reports of leaks near the fuel injectors in 3.6-liter engines. No fires have been reported. The other probe covers just over 23,000 Audi A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 vehicles from 2013 through 2016. The agency says it has 58 complaints and three field reports about 4-liter twin-turbocharged engines stalling without warning in highway or city traffic.

SAN Ramon, Calif. (AP) — The executive who steered the transformation of Google’s self-driving car project into a separate company worth billions of dollars is stepping down after more than five years on the job. John Krafcik announced his departure as CEO of Waymo, a company spun out from Google, in a Friday blog post that cited his desire to enjoy life as the world emerges from the pandemic. Two of his top lieutenants will replace him as co-CEOs. Under his leadership, Waymo forged partnerships with several major automakers and launched the first ride-hailing service to pick up passengers without a driver or anyone else in the vehicles in Phoenix.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April 15 as the rate of people testing positive for the virus nears a record low. To attend, people will have to either be tested or show proof of full vaccination. How many people can attend events will depend on the level of restrictions in place at each county. California’s Health and Human Services Secretary said the new rules are in part a result of vaccinations.