Markets gain…Yellen: minimal global corporate tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover. The S&P rose 1.4% to another record high. The gains came after the government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. The services sector also showed strong growth in March. Crude oil prices fell. The Dow picked up 373.98 points.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax. She said the aim would be to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Yellen cited a a “30-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses. She said in a virtual speech Monday to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs that the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the so-called G20 to set a minimum.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tesla is asking a court to set aside a federal agency’s order that a Twitter post discouraging union organizing be deleted from CEO Elon Musk’s account. The National Labor Relations Board found that a May 2018 tweet by Musk unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. The board ordered that the post be deleted. The March 25 board ruling also orders Tesla to reinstate an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity. Tesla’s appeal was filed Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with Google in a copyright dispute with Oracle. The justices sided with Google 6-2 on Monday. The case has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used approximately 11,500 lines of code and an organization that’s part of Oracle’s Java platform. Google says what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress, and the Supreme Court agreed.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state apple industry officials say the fruit’s exports have dropped substantially compared to recent figures. Data from the Washington Apple Commission says the state exported 18.8 million 40-pound boxes of apples from the 2020-21 crop as of last week, which is down 20.5% from this time last year and down 16.4% compared to the 2018-19 shipping season. And while nearly 28% of state-produced apples were shipped abroad, the percentage of exports for the 2020 crop is expected to drop below 25%.