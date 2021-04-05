Stocks higher…British shops to reopen…NCL wants to sail

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been broadly higher in afternoon trading as the economy showed more signs that it’s continuing to recover. The government reported last week that employers went on a hiring spree in March, adding 916,000 jobs, the most since August. The services sector also showed strong growth in March. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% and is on track to beat the record high it set last week.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that businesses from barbers to bookstores will be allowed to reopen next week and that Britain’s slow but steady march out of a three-month lockdown remains on track. But Johnson says it’s too soon to say whether U.K. residents will be able to have summer trips abroad. He also confirmed that the government will test out a contentious “vaccine passport” system as a tool to help travel and large events return safely.

UNDATED (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company wants to resume sailing from U.S. ports in July. The company is asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for permission to return to U.S. waters for the first time in more than a year, since the early days of the pandemic. Norwegian says its cruise lines will require that all passengers and crew members vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Citing a “thirty-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the so-called G20 to set a minimum.

UNDATED (AP) — Billionaire philanthropists John and Laura Arnold have committed to donate 5% of their wealth annually as part of an effort to encourage increased, timelier donations to charities. The Arnolds, who live in Houston, are the first billionaires to sign on to the advocacy organization Global Citizen’s “Give While You Live” campaign, which calls on the world’s billionaires to give at least 5% of their wealth every year to a cause.