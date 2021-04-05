US futures up…Companies gave to voting restriction backers

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. futures are higher today after Wall Street rose to a record on optimism the spread of coronavirus vaccines might allow global business to return to normal. Markets in Europe, Greater China and Australia are closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2%. India’s Sensex lost 2.5%. Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Corporations have given more than $50 million in recent years to state lawmakers who have seized on Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election to push for new restrictions on the right to vote. That’s according to a new report by the government watchdog nonprofit Public Citizen. Telecom-giant AT&T was the most prolific giver, donating more than $800,000 since 2015 to authors of proposed restrictions, cosponsors of such measures, or those who voted in favor of the bills. Other top givers during the same period include cable provider Comcast, tobacco company Philip Morris, insurance giant United Health, Walmart, Verizon, General Motors and drugmaker Pfizer.

DETROIT (AP) — Delta Air Lines has canceled about 100 flights due to staff shortages while opening up some middle seats a month earlier than expected to carry more passengers. The airline says it had more than 1 million passengers during the past few days, the highest number since before the coronavirus pandemic began last year. It’s apologized to customers and said Sunday that most of the impacted riders have been rebooked for the same travel day.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean electronics maker LG says it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services. LG says its board has approved the shift in strategy. It expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July. LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors. The company says it’s selling its phone inventory and will continue to provide services and support for various periods of time depending on where they are sold.

UNDATED (AP) — The British government says all adults and children will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks as the U.K. emerges from lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says regularly testing people who don’t have symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.” The lateral flow tests, which will be available by mail or from pharmacies, give results in minutes but are less accurate than the PCR swab tests used to officially confirm cases of COVID-19. The government insists they are reliable and will play an important role in opening up society.