US shares higher…Google wins case with Oracle

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street today, putting the S&P 500 on track to beat the record high it set last week. At 10:53 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 53 points, to 4,073. The Dow was up 376 points, to 33,529. And the Nasdaq was up 174 points, to 13,654.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with Google, 6-2, in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle. The case has to do with Google’s creation of the Android operating system now used on the vast majority of smartphones worldwide. To create Android, which was released in 2007, Google wrote millions of lines of new computer code. But it also used 11,330 lines of code and an organization that’s part of Oracle’s Java platform. Google says what it did is long-settled, common practice in the industry, a practice that has been good for technical progress.

UNDATED (AP) — GameStop says it’s selling up to 3.5 million of its shares, a move that will allow the video-game retailer to take advantage of the big surge in its stock price this year. The company says the shares will be sold through an “at-the-market” offering, which lets a publicly traded company raise capital over time by offering securities into the already existing trading market. GameStop plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, to further strengthen its balance sheet and to speed up its transformation process.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. services sector, which employs most Americans, recorded record growth in March as orders, hiring and prices all surged. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports that its nonmanufacturing index rose to an all-time high 63.7 last month from 55.3 in February. Anything above 50 signals growth, and the services sector is on a 10-month winning streak since rebounding from the economic impact of the coronavirus last spring. The reading was much higher than economists had expected. Although debate on economic policy often focuses on manufacturing, services — such as banks, retailers and restaurants — account for 71% of all U.S. jobs and 83% of private jobs.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s governor has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. The bill’s sponsor has presented the measure as an effort to decrease the burden of pregnancy on women and increase responsibility for men who have children. But critics argue the new legislation doesn’t do enough to adequately address maternal healthcare needs and could make abusive situations even more dangerous for pregnant women. Utah appears to be the first state to mandate prenatal child support.