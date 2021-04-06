Stocks slip…Troll farms removed…Utility criminal charges

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier. The S&P slipped 50.1% after wavering between gains and losses. Technology and health care stocks led the way lower. Investors have been weighing concerns about higher inflation as the economy grows. The Dow fell 52 points, or 0.2%, to 33,474 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

ROME (AP) — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there’s a causal link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, but he says the benefits of getting the vaccine still outweigh the risks. The EU agency said a press conference may be held later this week. AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which developed the vaccine, announced Tuesday they were pausing the trial of their shots in children while British regulators investigate the potential blood clot link in adults.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts linked to an Iranian exile group and a troll farm in Albania. The company says the accounts used fake profiles and sometimes computer generated profile pictures to post information criticizing Iran’s government and supporting Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, a dissident group known as MEK. Facebook traced the accounts to Albania. MEK was once labeled a terrorist organization by the State Department. Nevertheless, some U.S. politicians including Rudy Giuliani have given paid speeches to the group in the past.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Big Data has won a key concession from Florida lawmakers after persuading a committee to defang a proposal against what Republicans portray as tech giants’ unfettered powers to share and sell users’ personal information. Intense lobbying from business advocates prompted lawmakers to strip away a provision that would have allowed consumers to sue for the unauthorized collection and sale of their personal data.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor has filed 33 criminal counts against troubled Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 fire that officials blamed on the utility. The Sonoma County district attorney on Tuesday charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings. The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters.