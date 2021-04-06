Stocks waver…IMF predicts speedy growth…CEOs address gap

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been wobbling between small gains losses in morning trading as investors shift to a more cautious mood a day after the market reached its most recent record high. Technology stocks were the biggest drag in a reversal from a day earlier. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% and was nearly evenly split between gainers and losers.

UNDATED (AP— In its latest forecasts, the International Monetary Fund says the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession. The 190-country lending agency says that it expects the world economy to expand 6% for 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating to 1980.

ROME (AP) — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there’s a causal link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and rare cases of blood clots, but he says the benefits of getting the vaccine still outweigh the risks. Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the EU regulatory agency, told a Rome newspaper that the agency is preparing to make a more definitive statement this week.

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEOs of Starbucks and Goldman Sachs will join leaders from philanthropy and academia in a new initiative to address the racial wealth gap in the United States. NinetyToZero, named for the 90% wealth gap between white and Black Americans, says it plans to provide a roadmap for organizations to “counteract centuries of discrimination, segregation, and financial exploitation.” Organizations that join NinetyToZero agree to establish internal goals for hiring and promoting Black talent, as well as measuring how much money is spent with Black-owned businesses and placing more money with Black-owned banks and other financial institutions.

UNDATED (AP) — United Airlines says it will train 5,000 pilots at its own academy in this decade, and it hopes that half of them will be women or people of color. United says it is now taking applications for the academy in Arizona, including from people who have no flying experience. United was threatening to furlough pilots and other employees until recently because of the sharp downturn in travel during the pandemic. Now travel is coming back — although it still hasn’t returned to 2019 levels — and United plans to hire pilots this year, and more in the long run.