Stocks waver…More job openings…California will open up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses on Wall Street in afternoon trading as investors shift to a more cautious mood a day after the market reached its most recent record high. Technology stocks slipped after seesawing between gains and losses. Financial stocks fell as bond yields eased. That countered broader gains from companies that are depending on continued economic growth to recover. The S&P 500 index was unchanged and evenly split between gainers and losers.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of job openings reached the highest level on record in February, a harbinger of healthy hiring and a hopeful sign for those looking for work. The Labor Department says the job openings rate — which is the number of available jobs as a percentage of the employed and the open jobs, combined — rose to 4.9%, the highest since the data was first tracked in December 2000.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15. State officials say enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow for life to almost get back to a pre-pandemic normal. The state’s Health and Human Services secretary says California’s mask mandate will remain in effect. He says the nation’s most populated state won’t reopen more widely unless there’s sufficient vaccine supply and hospitalization rates stay low.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says “it’s quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically on controversial issues. The GOP leader intensified his warning to big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and other hot-button issues. Speaking in Kentucky, McConnell said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns. Last week Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball voiced opposition to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says an electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge. The company announced the range on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV. The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market.