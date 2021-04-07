Stock indexes hover near record highs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Wall Street but hovering near the record highs set earlier in the week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher in early trading, while the Nasdaq and small-company stocks were lower. Treasury yields rose slightly, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 1.66%. Traders will be looking ahead to the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rate policy to watch for clues about the Fed’s thinking about the economy and how long it might wait before eventually raising rates.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit grew to a record $71.1 billion in February as a decline in exports more than offset a slight dip in imports, with severe weather taking much of the blame from analysts who were expecting a slightly lower deficit. The coronavirus pandemic has stifled global trade for more than a year, but those barriers appear to be falling as millions of people get vaccinated and countries start easing operating restrictions for businesses. Total trade after two months of 2021 is just 1.8% behind where it was at this point last year, before the global economy was blindsided by the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it has issued more than 156 million payments as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief plan. This includes 25 million payments on Wednesday that were primarily to Social Security beneficiaries who hadn’t filed 2019 or 2020 tax returns. The direct payments of as much as $1,400 per person were the cornerstone promise of Biden’s $1.9 trillion package to contain the pandemic and revive the U.S. economy. The government since March 12 has paid out $372 billion, a sum that likely boosted hiring last month as Americans had more money to spend. White House officials previously estimated 158.5 million households would receive the payments.

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator says it has found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder but said that the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks. In a statement released Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency placed no new restrictions on using the vaccine in people 18 and over. The EMA said most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 within two weeks of vaccination. The agency said based on the currently available evidence, it was not able to identify specific risk factors. Experts reviewed several dozen cases that came mainly from Europe and the United Kingdom, where around 25 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom’s drug regulator says the AstraZeneca vaccine has huge benefits but people under 30 will be offered another product due to a rare blood clot risk. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency says that while it is studying the possible connection between AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be offered to people in that age group.