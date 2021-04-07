Stocks mixed, IMF fund to get $650 billion boost

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street, but gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P up 0.1% to its second record high in three days. The Dow rose 0.1% slightly and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Markets have been steadying in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. Bond yields rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Finance officials of the world’s major economies have agreed on a proposal to boost the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $650 billion as a way to provide more support to vulnerable countries struggling to deal with a global pandemic. The Group of 20 major industrial countries issued a joint statement saying the increase in IMF resources would provide countries with greater resources to fight the pandemic. The increase will need approval from the IMF’s board and then contributions from member countries. The resources are known as IMF Special Drawing Rights and create an asset that countries can use to bolster their own reserves.

UNDATED (AP) — Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted on whether or not to form a union. But the process to tally all the ballots and determine an outcome will continue for a second week. That’s according to the National Labor Relations Board, a government agency that’s conducting the election. The vote itself has garnered national attention because of the potentially wide-reaching implications. Labor organizers hope a win in Bessemer will inspire thousands of workers nationwide — and not just at Amazon — to consider unionizing. For Amazon, it would mean a big blow to its profits, which soared 84% last year to $21 billion.

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled against an opioid firm before a trial over its role in the epidemic. Chancellor E.G. Moody on Tuesday entered the default judgment against Endo Pharmaceuticals, saying there was a “coordinated strategy” by the company and its attorneys to delay proceedings, deprive plaintiffs of information and interfere with the administration of justice. The company indicated Wednesday that it plans to appeal the judge’s orders in the case. The case next heads to a trial over damages. The plaintiffs have sued for $2.4 billion. The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The plaintiffs include a baby who was born addicted to opioids.

UNDATED (AP) Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is defending a controversial privacy technique being used by the U.S. Census Bureau for the first time in the 2020 census. The statistical agency promised that the method will only make small changes to actual numbers in counts of racial and ethnic groups. The technique called “differential privacy” adds mathematical “noise,” or errors, to the data to obscure any given individual’s identity while still providing statistically valid information. Speaking at a White House briefing, Raimondo said the method was “justified.” She says data hacks are much more sophisticated than they were a decade ago.