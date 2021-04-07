Stocks wobble, hover near record highs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street, hovering around their record highs as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns. Losses from industrial and health care stocks kept gains in technology, communication and other companies in check. Bond yields fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says more than a half million Americans have already taken advantage of the Biden administration’s special health insurance sign-up window that’s keyed to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the government anticipates even more consumers will gain coverage in coming months. That’s because millions of people just became eligible for pumped-up taxpayer subsidies toward their premiums under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation. With the number of uninsured Americans rising during the pandemic, Biden reopened the law’s health insurance markets as a backstop. Then, the virus aid package essentially delivered a health insurance price cut by making taxpayer subsidies more generous, while also allowing more people to qualify for financial assistance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is drilling down on the argument that higher corporate tax rates would ultimately help an ailing economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the resulting investments in infrastructure and workers from the taxes would boost growth. President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would largely be funded by a 28% corporate tax rate and an expanded global minimum tax set at 21%. The increases would produce roughly $2.5 trillion in revenues over 15 years, enough to cover the eight years’ worth of infrastructure investments being proposed.

UNDATED (AP) — Carnival says it lost $2 billion in the first quarter as the cruise industry remained shut down in many parts of the world by the pandemic. But the company says bookings are picking up, and 2022 could be a strong year for cruises. Carnival says it expects nine ships spread across six of its cruising lines to be sailing by this summer, including in Italy, Greece and the United Kingdom. The outlook is less clear in the huge American market, however, as cruise companies squabble with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over details of health measures before ships can resume sailing.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity. The Minneapolis retailer says that’s a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, though it declined be more specific. Target plans to add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction. It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains. The Forward Founders program builds off Target’s accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.