Stocks rise as steady bond yields help lift tech companies

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moderately higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, helped again by large technology stocks that have benefited from steady bond yields. Bank stocks and energy companies fell, which muted the market’s overall gains. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note held at 1.65%. It had been as high as 1.75% on Monday. Technology companies had been slipping over the last few months as yields jumped and made the shares look pricey. The sector has also seen choppy trading as investors shift more money into companies that stand to benefit from the economic recovery.

MIAMI (AP) — The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state economy. Florida is the nation’s cruise capital with three of the world’s busiest ports: Miami, Port Canaveral near Kennedy Space Center, and Port Everglades near Fort Lauderdale. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down sailing last March when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide. The CDC issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of COVID-19 cases but has so far not lifted its no-sail order.

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of semiconductors has forced General Motors to further cut production at six North American factories as chip supplies seem to be growing tighter. The shutdowns likely will crimp dealer inventory of vehicles made at the plants, but GM says it has managed to keep factories humming that make hot-selling and very profitable full-size pickup trucks and SUVs. The chip shortage has been rippling through various markets since last summer. But things have been getting even worse in recent weeks, particularly in the auto industry, where factories are shutting down because there aren’t enough chips to finish building vehicles.

UNDATED (AP) — Vote counting in the union push at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, is expected to start as early as today, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said that 3,215 votes were sent in, about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote. Hundreds of those votes were contested by Amazon or the union for various reasons. In order to determine a winner, the margin of victory must be more than the number of contested votes, otherwise a hearing will be held on whether or not to open the contested votes and count them toward the final tally.

UNDATED (AP) — A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives. The group says CEO Mark Zuckerberg made false and deceptive statements to Congress when he said Facebook removes hate speech and other material that violates the giant social network’s rules. The lawsuit was filed today Washington, D.C., Superior Court by Muslim Advocates. It claims Zuckerberg and other senior executives have engaged in a “coordinated campaign to convince the public, elected representatives, federal officials, and non-profit leaders in the nation’s capital that Facebook is a safe product.” Facebook says it does not allow hate speech on its platform and it regularly works with experts and others to help make the social network a safe place.