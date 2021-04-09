Bank stocks rise as bond yields tick back up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street. A rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of energy and bank companies, but technology stocks, which have moved in the opposite direction as bond yields, were trading lower. Higher bond yields mean higher interest banks can charge customers to borrow. Wells Fargo was up 1%, Bank of America was up 0.7% and JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6%.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, which follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices jumped 5.9%. That follows increases of 6% last month, 5.1% in January and 4.7% in December. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 4.2%, the biggest jump since a 4.5% increase for the 12 months ending in September 2011.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing says the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” It did not specify how many aircraft could be potentially impacted by its recommendation. Southwest Airlines says it has 58 of the 737 Max 8 aircraft and 30 of them are affected by the notification. Southwest says the 30 planes have been removed from its schedule for further review.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court hearing today will determine whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wants the Corps to explain how it “expects to proceed” without a federal permit granting easement for the pipeline that began carrying oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois in 2017. The hearing in Washington, D.C., was originally scheduled for February. It was postponed to allow officials from President Joe Biden’s administration more time to familiarize themselves with the case.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the collapse of a clandestine tunnel dug to steal gasoline from a government pipeline probably triggered a chain of events that nearly blew up one of the few outlets for moving water out of the closed and flood-prone Mexico City valley. The near-miss occurred in late March, when operators at a pumping plant reported gas fumes. Fumes at explosive levels were also detected in one of the city’s few massive drain outlets, but full details were not revealed until today. An inspection found that a gasoline pipeline that runs along the northern edge of the city had been riddled with at least eight illegal taps.