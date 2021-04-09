Dow sets new high, Homebuyer competition hottest in decades

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street to a record high today. Apple and Intel soared about 2%. The S&P rose 0.8% for its third straight weekly gain. The Dow gained 0.9%, setting its own record high. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Levi Strauss shares jumped after the jeans maker posted strong first-quarter results. Stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth and progress against the pandemic. For the week the S&P is up 2.7%, the Dow is up 2%, the Nasdaq 3.1%, the Russell 2000 is down 0.5%.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homebuyers are facing the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades this spring. Surging prices and a record-low number of homes for sale are narrowing the already difficult path to homeownership for many Americans. From Los Angeles to Boston, homes are selling within days of hitting the market. They often fetch multiple offers that are driving prices well above what sellers are asking. A closely watched index that tracks home prices in 20 U.S. cities recorded an annual increase of 11.1% in January. That’s the biggest gain in seven years. The competitive frenzy is driving homeownership further out of reach for many Americans.

UNDATED (AP) — Facebook is showing different job ads to women and men in a way that might run afoul of anti-discrimination laws, according to a new study. University of Southern California researchers who examined the ad-delivery algorithms of Facebook and LinkedIn found that Facebook’s were skewed by gender beyond what can be legally justified by differences in job qualifications. Men were more likely to see Domino’s pizza delivery driver job ads on Facebook, while women were more likely to see Instacart shopper ads. The trend also appears in higher-paying engineering jobs at tech firms and appears to perpetuate existing gender breakdowns at those companies.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say the coronavirus outbreak sent profits plunging at Atlantic City’s casinos by more than 80% last year. But despite those dismal numbers, seven of the nine casinos still managed to eke out a profit in 2020. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement reported today that the nine casinos collectively posted $117.5 million in gross operating profits in 2020. That was down from nearly $594 million a year earlier, before the pandemic forced casinos to close for 3 1/2 months, and limited their operations even after reopening. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and other expenses.

BISMARC, Neb. (AP) — A judge has delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline recent changes in the economy. The 10-day continuance came after the Biden administration declined to intervene in the case, which an attorney for the Standing Rock Indian Reservation says is “deeply” disappointing to the tribes.