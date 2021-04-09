Stocks edge higher as bond yields, bank stocks rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are inching higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as a rise in bond yields helped lift the shares of banks. Big name technology stocks also rose, helping to lift the broader sector. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% and on track for its third straight weekly gain after reaching new record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose slightly. Stocks have been edging higher most of the week as investors remain cautiously optimistic about economic growth.

UNDATED (AP) — Airlines are pulling dozens of Boeing 737 Max planes out of service again, this time to inspect them for a possible electrical problem. Boeing says it has informed 16 of its customers that they should address a possible electrical issue in certain 737 Max aircraft before using them further. Boeing said today that the recommendation was made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” It did not specify how many aircraft could be potentially impacted by its recommendation.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing is suing a subcontractor it hired to work on new Air Force One planes that will carry the president of the United States. Boeing says a subcontractor in Fort Worth, Texas, missed deadlines for work on the planes. The subcontractor, GDC Technics, did not return a phone call on Friday. Boeing sued the company this week in a Texas state court in Fort Worth. The U.S. Air Force gave Boeing a contract in 2018 to convert two 747s into the iconic presidential jets and deliver them by December 2024.

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon workers have voted against forming a union at a warehouse in Alabama, showing the might of the online shopping giant. Amazon crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,798 warehouse workers voting against the union and 738 voting in favor, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which led the organizing efforts in Bessemer, said it would file an objection with the NLRB charging the company with illegally interfering with the union vote. Labor activists had hoped a vote to unionize would lead to similar efforts throughout the company and beyond.

NEW YORK (AP) — The president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club has died unexpectedly. Lee Delaney was 49. The company says in a press release that Delaney died yesterday of “presumed natural causes” but did not elaborate when asked for details. Delaney joined the warehouse membership club in 2016 and was promoted to president in 2019. Prior to that, he was a partner at Boston-based global business consulting firm Bain & Co. Delaney attended business school at Carnegie Mellon University. Chief Financial Officer Bob Eddy has been named interim CEO, effective immediately.