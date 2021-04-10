Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average reached a record high on Friday and the S&P gained for the third week in a row. The S&P is up 2.7% for the week and 9.9% for the year. The Dow is up 2% for the week and 10.4% for the year. The Nasdaq is up 3.1% for the week and 7.9% for the year. The Russell 2000 is down 0.5% for the week but it still up 13.6% for the year.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have fined giant e-commerce giant Alibaba $2.8 billion on charges of violating anti-monopoly rules. The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s biggest e-commerce and other internet companies and has warned them not to use their industry dominance to stifle competition. Alibaba was fined for abusing its dominant position to limit competition in online retailing. Alibaba is the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total volume of goods sold across its platforms. The fine is equal to 4% of its total 2019 sales. It’s a new setback for Alibaba’s billionaire founder Jack Ma, after regulators suspended the stock market debut of Ant Group, a platform spun off from the e-commerce giant.

UNDATED (AP) — New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech (byAHN’-tehk) of Germany have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization for their vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. Back in mid-December, the two-dose shot received emergency clearance for vaccinating people ages 16 and up. Pfizer and BioNTech said they are working closely with the FDA and regulators in other countries to get emergency or conditional authorization as quickly as possible for kids ages 12 through 15.

SACREMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates’ names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million. They are the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits. The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Auditors in January said the state approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates. Attorneys for the three women didn’t comment.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Few people had ever heard of Tiehm’s buckwheat when conservationists filed a petition two years ago to declare the desert wildflower an endangered species. But federal documents show the rare plant at the center of a fight over a proposed lithium mine in Nevada has been on the government’s radar for decades. Conservationists who discovered the records are urging the Bureau of Land Management to create a protective buffer around the flower 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The request for administrative action comes while the Fish and Wildlife Service considers formal listing of the plant under the Endangered Species Act.