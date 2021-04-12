Stocks wobble…Cyber appointments…Uber wants drivers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have wobbled between small gains and losses in afternoon trading after the market hit record highs last week. Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields. The S&P 500 index was relatively unchanged. Nuance Communications soared after Microsoft agreed to buy the speech technology company for about $16 billion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration. That’s according to a White House announcement. Former NSA deputy director Chris Inglis is being nominated as the government’s first national cyber director. Former NSA deputy for counterterrorism Jen Easterly has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.

UNDATED (AP) — Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery. The San Francisco ride-hailing company says total monthly bookings, including food delivery and passenger service, reached an all-time high in March. In a government filing, the company said demand for ride-hailing, which plunged during coronavirus lockdowns last year, has recovered more quickly than expected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the U.S., business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Owners say inquiries and bookings are picking up, but no one knows yet what kind of restrictions there’ll be on the size of gatherings, and whether traditions like cocktail hours and dancing will be be limited.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas water officials want the region to become a model for conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. The Southern Nevada Water Authority says lawmakers should prohibit ornamental grass that no one uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks. Officials say taking out that turf could reduce overall water consumption by about 15%.