US stocks slightly lower…Thrill-seekers wanted

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were moving slightly lower in early trading today after the market hit record highs last week. At 10:38 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 12 points, to 4,117. The Dow was down 96 points, to 33,704. And the Nasdaq was down 98 points, to 13,803.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with state-by-state breakdowns showing the dire shape of roads, bridges, the power grid and housing affordability. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet today with lawmakers and can use those reports to show his plan would help their constituents. In the reports, most states received a letter grade on their infrastructure. West Virginia earned a D. So did Biden’s home state of Delaware. The highest grade went to Utah, which notched a C-plus.

UNDATED (AP) — Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth $16 billion. Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share. The companies value the transaction at $19.7 billion, including debt. Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019. The transaction is expected to close this year.

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered Alibaba Group Holding’s financial affiliate Ant Group to become a financial holding company that could be regulated more stringently. The authorities also ordered Ant to cease alleged anti-competitive behavior in its payments business. At a meeting today, the People’s Bank of China and other financial regulators told Ant to reduce the balance of its money-market fund, and to stop any illegal credit, insurance or wealth-management activities. The guidance for Ant Group is part of a major overhaul for the company after regulators suspended a planned $34.5 billion IPO, citing regulatory changes, in November just days before its trading debut.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers — with a thrill-seeking twist. A program launched today will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and free passes for recreational destinations. The goal is to leverage one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, its natural beauty, to stem a population loss in the only state that has fewer residents now than in 1950. Program participants will receive $12,000 cash. They’ll also get passes for a year for adventures such as whitewater rafting and golf. The program is now accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown.