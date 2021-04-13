Stocks choppy…Chain reaction on J&J vaccine…More orders

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been choppy and mixed in afternoon trading as a drop in bond yields hurt bank stocks but helped big technology stocks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5% and the Nasdaq was up 0.6%. The divergence between the two was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. recommendation to “pause” use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has set off a chain reaction worldwide and dealt a setback to the global vaccine campaign. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The acting FDA commissioner says she expects the pause to last a matter of days. The decision triggered swift action in Europe and elsewhere as regulators moved to halt the use of the J&J vaccine, at least for now.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing is reporting a pickup in orders for commercial airplanes. The company said Tuesday that it booked 196 orders while taking 156 cancellations for its 737 family of jets last month. That’s a net gain of 40 orders. Southwest Airlines provided most of the upside for Boeing, with a previously announced order for 100 Max jets. The biggest setback for Boeing came from Turkish Airlines, which canceled orders for 50 Max planes and replaced some of them with options.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the air bags may not inflate in a crash on thousands of General Motors vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 750,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles from 2020 and 2021. Most are full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino is being sold. Bally’s Corp. announced it will acquire the iconic Las Vegas Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million. The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally’s Black Hawk, Colorado, and Rock Island, Illinois, properties.