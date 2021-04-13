Stocks mixed…Child payments…Michigan firms opposed

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a handful of Big Tech companies were tempered by weakness elsewhere in the market. Treasury yields fell, which hurt banks but helped tech companies. The S&P rose 0.3%, notching another record high. The Dow slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Among major tech stocks, Apple gained 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it expects to meet the July 1 deadline under the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty. That means new advance monthly payments of as much as $300 per child could begin flowing to lower-income families this summer. In testimony to a Senate hearing, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal in place.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health insurance customers may receive higher premium rebates than normal later this year partly because insurers had less care to cover after COVID-19 arrived in 2020. An analysis of government data by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that some individual insurance customers could receive premium credits or rebates of nearly $300 on average. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to give customers refunds or premium credits if they don’t spend certain percentages of the premiums on care and costs related to it.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states. The businesses issued a joint statement Tuesday saying they are united for principles such as avoiding moves that reduce voting — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New Jersey will connect onshore to two former power plants, and cables will run under two of the state’s most popular beaches. At a virtual public hearing on the Ocean Wind project planned by Orsted, the Danish wind energy developer, and PSEG, a New Jersey utility company, officials revealed that the project would connect to the electric grid at decommissioned power plants in Ocean and Cape May Counties: Oyster Creek in Lacey Township, and B.L. England in Upper Township.