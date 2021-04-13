Stocks sluggish…Prices up sharply…J&J pause

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a sluggish start on Wall Street as the market loses more momentum following its rise to records last week. The S&P 500 was wavering between small gains and losses in the early going, while gains for several Big Tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq up 0.8%. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots. Travel-related stocks including American Airlines and Delta also fell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big gains were expected to be a temporary blip and not a sign that long dormant inflation pressures were emerging.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House coronavirus adviser says the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the FDA and CDC “will not have a significant impact” on the overall vaccination plan in the U.S. Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, says there’s coordination with state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid the U.S. probe into rare blood clots.

UNDATED (AP) — While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. Overall, 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved. That’s according to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But 15% say they are worse off. The problem is more pronounced at lower-income levels.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, have announced their objection to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states. The businesses issued a joint statement saying they are united for principles such as equitable access to the ballot and the avoidance of moves that reduce voting — particularly among historically disenfranchised communities. They stopped short of weighing in on specific legislation. Corporate leaders also have criticized a new election law in Georgia and bills in Texas.