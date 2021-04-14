Stock indexes mostly higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are tacking a bit more onto their record highs. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in afternoon trading, a day after returning to an all-time high. Several big banks kicked off a highly anticipated earnings reporting season with profits that thundered past expectations. But their stocks were mixed following the reports, continuing a trend where companies have failed to get as big a bounce as they usually do after better-than-expected reports. Expectations are very high for this earnings season, and growth for S&P 500 companies could be the strongest in more than a decade.

UNDATED (AP) — Coinbase has made a rousing debut on Wall Street, with the digital currency exchange’s first trade of $381 a share giving it a market value near $100 billion. The company’s listing on a public stock exchange is seen by some as an inflection point for digital currencies, as Coinbase’s fortunes are closely tied to Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has topped $63,000, up from $29,000 at the start of the year, and Coinbase said recently that first-quarter revenue should total around $1.8 billion, exceeding its revenue for all of 2020. Shares of Coinbase are trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “COIN,”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved President Joe Biden’s choice to lead a key agency overseeing Wall Street. Gary Gensler was confirmed today to head the Securities and Exchange Commission by a vote of 53-45. His arrival at the agency signals a new emphasis on investor protection after a move toward deregulation during the Trump administration. Gensler was a markets regulator before, during the 2008-09 financial crisis. As chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, he tightened oversight of the complex financial transactions that helped cause the Great Recession.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernie Madoff, the financier who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme, has died in prison. Madoff’s death at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, was confirmed by his lawyer and the Bureau of Prisons. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that his death was due to natural causes. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. Last year, Madoff’s lawyers filed court papers to try to get the 82-year-old released from prison in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had suffered from end-stage renal disease and other chronic medical conditions. The request was denied.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is moving more of its workers to full time. It has set a goal of having two-thirds of its U.S. store hourly jobs be full time with more consistent work schedules by early next year. That’s up from 53% five years ago but still below the average of 71% for the retail and wholesale industry as a whole. With this move, the nation’s largest private employer says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. hourly store workers full time by Jan. 31. The strategy come as Walmart is seeing that workers are demanding full-time jobs, which have better health and dental benefits. Offering more full-time work also offers the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer a competitive edge as it’s able to retain and attract better employees in a fiercely competitive environment.