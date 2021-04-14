Stocks mostly higher, Nashville gets Oracle investment, jobs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Most U.S. stocks rose on Wall Street today following an encouraging start to what’s expected to be a thunderous earnings reporting season, but major indexes still ended mixed as drops in several tech heavyweights including Apple and Facebook weighed them down. The S&P fell 0.4%, easing below the record high it set a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1% but the Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, climbed 0.8%. Shares of Coinbase Global surged in their market debut as more mainstream investors embrace cryptocurrencies. Crude oil prices rose sharply on expectations that a resurgent economy will consume more energy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee say that Texas-based Oracle Corporation plans to bring 8,500 jobs and a $1.2 billion investment to Nashville. The Nashville Mayor office says the project is “unrivaled” in the history of Tennessee economic development projects. Officials say the project would create 2,500 jobs in Nashville by the end of 2027, reaching a full 8,500 jobs by the end of 2031.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell defended the central bank’s increasing scrutiny today of the impact climate change could have on banks. Republican members of Congress say that by doing so the Fed is overstepping its mandate. The Fed has taken several steps in the past year to incorporate the risks posed by climate change into its oversight of the financial system. A key part of the Fed’s job, in addition to setting short-term interest rates to either stimulate or slow the economy, is regulating banks to guard against excessive risk-taking.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials announced Wednesday that farmers who rely on a massive irrigation project spanning the Oregon-California border will get 8% of the deliveries they need amid a severe drought. The seasonal allocations released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are the most dramatic development since water was shut off to hundreds of Klamath Basin irrigators in 2001 in a decades long battle over water rights in the region. The Klamath Tribes proactively sued this week to ensure minimum water levels for a fish species critical to their heritage. The Yurok Tribe downstream from the irrigation project fears salmon won’t survive.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has acquired former owner Gordon Gund’s remaining 15% minority share in the franchise. Gilbert built much of his fortune through mortgage lending company Quicken Loans. He acquired the Cavaliers from Gund in 2005 for a reported $375 million. Today, the team says Gilbert now has Gund’s final share. The 81-year-old Gund and his brother, George, bought the Cavaliers in 1983 for $20 million. Forbes recently listed Gilbert as the 23rd richest person in the in the world with an estimated net worth of $51.9 billion.