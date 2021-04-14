Watch LIVE at 9:15AM: Blue Origin rocket test flight from Van Horn

Biz/Tech

VAN HORN, Texas -- Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, plans to launch Wednesday morning from west Texas in what may be the last test flight for its New Shepard rocket before it carries people later this year.

Liftoff is planned for 9:15 a.m. MDT from the company's spaceport near Van Horn. The mission, called NS-15, is "a verification step prior to flying astronauts," the company posted on Twitter.

If successful, Blue Origin may become only the third private company to achieve human spaceflight, after Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX.