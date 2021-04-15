More records in sight…Sanctions target Russia…Delta down

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow and the S&P 500 are on track for record highs today, after data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in Thursday afternoon trading and on track to surpass its all-time high set on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies. The moves are to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the cyber hacking last year of federal government agencies. The sanctions, announced Thursday, represent the first retaliatory actions announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it lost $1.2 billion in the first quarter, but the airline thinks it can be profitable by late summer unless there’s a resurgence of COVID-19. CEO Ed Bastian says ticket sales have been stronger in the last two weeks than at any time since the pandemic hit the U.S. last year. Right now it’s mostly vacationers booking trips to mountains, beaches and resorts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates fell for a second straight week amid signs of economic improvement. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% this week from 3.13% last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.31%. The rate for a 15-year loan dipped to 2.35% from to 2.42% last week.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Google Earth app is adding a new video feature that draws upon nearly four decades of satellite imagery to vividly illustrate how climate change has affected glaciers, beaches, forests and other places around the world. The tool unveiled Thursday is rolling out in what is being billed as the biggest update to Google Earth in five years. Google says it undertook the complex project in partnership with several U.S. and European government agencies to help a mass audience understand the abstract concept of climate change in more tangible term.