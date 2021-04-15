New highs for stocks, Toyota Venza SUV recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied to more record highs on Wall Street as a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating. The S&P rose 1.1% and the Dow closed over 34,000 after gaining 0.9%. Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy is in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic.

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling about 373,000 Venza SUVs worldwide because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years, including nearly 280,000 in the U.S. Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators say wires to the air bag sensor in the driver’s side door can become damaged with regular use. That could stop the side and curtain air bags from deploying when needed. Toyota will inspect the wires and replace them if needed at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start May 31.

NASHVILLE (AP) — General Motors is expected to announce tomorrow that one of its joint ventures will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. They’ve scheduled a Nashville news conference with CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior leaders from LG Energy Solutions. Spring Hill as one of three U.S. factories designated by GM to build electric vehicles. The joint venture already is building a $2.3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,100 people.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill requiring some hotels and event centers to offer laid-off workers their jobs back. The bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today applies to employees who had their jobs at least six months before the pandemic started and who lost their jobs because of coronavirus-related reasons. Many Republicans opposed the bill, arguing it puts a burden on businesses by making them susceptible to fines of $500 per employee per day. Newsom has not said if he will sign the bill. He vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was too broad.

UNDATED (AP) — New U.S. government data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the country saw somewhere around 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. COVID-19 was blamed for most of those deaths. COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. in late January of last year. CDC researchers said the biggest spikes in the deaths occurred in early April, late July, and the very end of December. At least 75% of the deaths were directly tied to COVID, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.