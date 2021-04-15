Socks rise to records on more evidence of economic recovery

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying toward records on Wall Street after a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading and on track to surpass its all-time high set on Tuesday. Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy is in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic. Reports on Thursday only bolstered those expectations, including ones showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 576,000 in a hopeful sign that layoffs are easing as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession. The Labor Department says applications plummeted 193,000 from a revised 769,000 a week earlier. Jobless claims are now down sharply from a peak of 900,000 in early January.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly vaccinated and armed with $1,400 stimulus checks, Americans went on a spending spree last month, buying new clothes and going out to eat again. The Commerce Department says retail sales surged a seasonally adjusted 9.8% after dropping about 3% the month before. The rise was much better than the 5.5% increase Wall Street analysts had expected. The report is the latest sign that the economy is improving as vaccinations accelerate, business restrictions are relaxed and more people are willing to head out to shop or eat.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February. The Federal Reserve reports that industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February. Output rose 2.7% at factories and 5.7% at mines. Utility production plunged 11.4% as the weather warmed in March and Americans turned down the heat. Overall, industry has proven resilient through the coronavirus crisis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies. The moves are to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking last year of federal government agencies. The sanctions also target Moscow’s ability to borrow money by prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian bonds directly from Russian institutions.