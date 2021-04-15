World stocks mostly higher…Possible US sanctions on Russia

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Major global stock markets are mostly higher today after Wall Street retreated yesterday from a record high as major U.S. banks reported strong profits. In early trading in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.4%, the DAX in Frankfurt added 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.2%. In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5% lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.4%. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained less than 0.1% and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.4%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 and Dow futures are 0.4% higher.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected today to announce new sanctions in response to a massive Russian hacking campaign that breached vital federal agencies, as well as for election interference. That’s according to a senior administration official who confirmed the measures to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The sanctions would represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for last year’s hack, known as the SolarWinds breach. In that intrusion, Russian hackers are believed to have infected widely used software with malicious code, enabling them to access the networks of at least nine agencies in what U.S. officials believe was an intelligence gathering operation aimed at mining government secrets.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, says quarterly profit rose 16.7% over a year ago as global demand strengthened. The Taipei-based company says profit after tax rose to $4.9 billion for the three months ending in March. Total revenue rose 16.7% over a year ago to $12.8 billion. TSMC makes chips for major brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. The pandemic boosted demand for electronic equipment as more people worked from home.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court has ruled that a cap on rent prices implemented last year by Berlin’s left-wing state government is unconstitutional and void. The regulation meant that rents for some 90% of Berlin apartments were frozen at June 2019 rates for five years. The policy has caused havoc in Berlin’s housing market. Many landlords have included clauses in new contracts specifying that higher monthly rents would take effect retroactively if the cap were overturned.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has backed the bloc’s decision to ban as of July the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets. The European Court of Justice dismissed a Dutch challenge arguing that the EU didn’t take the latest scientific evidence into account when it took the decision two years ago. The decision will specifically hit the Dutch fishing fleet, which has invested strongly in electric pulse fishing. They argue the technique is environmentally friendly because it allows trawlers to use far less diesel and doesn’t damage the seabed. Opponents characterize the method as industrial fishing that is wiping out fish stocks.