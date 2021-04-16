Stocks mixed as bond yields rise…Home building rebounds

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major indexes are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street as a tick up in bond yields helped lift bank stocks. Technology companies, which have typically moved lower when bond yields have risen, fell modestly. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% and on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%. However, bond yields are down noticeably from the highs they hit earlier in the month, where the 10-year note had traded at a yield of 1.75%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction rebounded strongly in March, as home builders recovered from an unusually frigid February. The Commerce Department reported Friday that builders began construction on new homes and apartments at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million units in March, a 19.4% increase over February when housing construction had fallen by 11.3%. The February setback had been attributed to unusually severe winter storms which had gripped much of the country. Friday’s report showed that application for building permits, a good sign of future activity, increased by 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. is setting up a $1.7 billion national network to identify and track worrisome coronavirus mutations whose spread could trigger another pandemic wave. White House officials have unveiled a strategy featuring three components: a major funding boost for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments to ramp up gene-mapping of coronavirus samples; the creation of six “centers of excellence” partnerships with universities to conduct research and develop technologies for gene-based surveillance of pathogens; and building a data system to better share and analyze information on emerging disease threats. The effort relies on money approved by Congress as part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug should no longer be given to patients alone because treatment combinations work better fighting some variants of the coronavirus. The company is asking U.S. regulators to revoke their emergency authorization for the use of bamlanivimab alone. Lilly says there are no new safety concerns with the drug, but the combination with another drug, etesevimab, fights more of the emerging COVID-19 variants in the U.S. Last November, bamlanivimab became the first antibody authorized for emergency use in the U.S. as a COVID-19 treatment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury is removing Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation, the first under the Biden administration, the U.S. Treasury Department said today that no country currently meets the U.S. criteria as a manipulator. It said, however, that Vietnam, Switzerland, as well as Taiwan, will be under enhanced monitoring. The Treasury did not designate China as a currency manipulator, something the Trump administration had done in 2019 during a tense trade stand-off with the world’s second largest economy.