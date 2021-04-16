Stocks mostly higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Major stock indexes are mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as higher bond yields helped lift bank stocks. Technology companies fell and tempered the broader gains in the market, while crude oil prices slipped and weighed down energy stocks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, on track for its fourth weekly gain in a row. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.57%. However, bond yields are down from the highs they hit earlier in the month, where the 10-year note traded at a yield of 1.75%.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says Moscow will expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. sanctions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Moscow will add eight U.S. officials to its sanctions list and move to shut down the work of U.S. nongovernmental organizations to end what he called interfering in Russia’s politics. The moves follow new sanctions announced yesterdayday on Russia by the Biden administration for interfering in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and involvement in the SolarWind hack of federal agencies. Moscow has denied any role in those activities.

BOSTON (AP) — A global epidemic of digital extortion known as ransomware is crippling local governments, hospitals, school districts and businesses by scrambling their data files until they pay up. Most frustrating, these rackets are dominated by Russian-speaking cybercriminals who are shielded and sometimes even employed by Russia’s security agencies. That’s according to security researchers, U.S. law enforcement, and now the Biden administration. Ransomware is chiefly the work of Russian-speaking syndicates that hack into networks and paralyze them by scrambling data. Damages from the scourge now exceed tens of billions of dollars; one former intelligence official considers it more damaging than cyberespionage.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors and LG Energy Solution have announced plans to invest more than $2.3 billion to build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The 2.8-million-square-foot plant is expected to create 1,300 manufacturing jobs when it opens in 2023. The United Auto Workers union is calling on General Motors to pay full union wages at the factories, saying it has a “moral obligation” to do so. GM said wages at the plant will be determined by the joint venture. A similar plant is under construction in Lordstown, Ohio.

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard has told families of missing workers that another body has been found from the lift boat capsized off the Louisiana coast. A coroner has confirmed that to a news outlet. Steven Walcott said families were told today during a meeting with the Coast Guard that the body was found about 33 miles from the overturned ship. His brother Gregory Walcott is among the missing. Lafourche Parish Coroner John King told nola.com that the body was found in the water, not the vessel, where divers hope to find some survivors. Six of the 19 workers on the boat were rescued within hours of the wreck; 11 remain missing.