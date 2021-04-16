Stocks reach new highs, Ram pickup truck plant slowing

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks continued to march higher on Wall Street today, giving the S&P its latest record high and its fourth straight weekly gain. The benchmark index rose 0.4%. The Dow also closed at an all-time high. Higher bond yields helped lift bank stocks, and health care companies and those that rely on consumer spending also did well. Technology stocks lagged behind, leaving the Nasdaq up just 0.1%. Homebuilders rose after the Commerce Department said home construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006 as builders recovered from an unusually frigid February.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s worst-in-the-nation Covid-19 outbreak is starting to affect automotive production, with a major Ram pickup truck plant slowing its output due to a large number of absent workers. A person briefed on the matter says about 10% of the production work force, or about 600 workers at the Stellantis assembly plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, either tested positive or is in quarantine. Stellantis has brought in workers from other factories but the assembly line has slowed. Michigan continues to have the nation’s highest seven-day virus case rate, 538 per every 100,000 residents.

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators in Massachusetts are trying to effectively bar the popular Robinhood trading app from the state. It’s an escalation for the Massachusetts securities division, which accused Robinhood in December of making investing seem like a game to lure unsophisticated investors into making risky trades. Robinhood is blasting the complaint, calling it elitist and based on a rule that should not apply in its case. It’s asking to move the issue to a state court, rather than continue to work through an administrative process. Exploding popularity for Robinhood’s easy-to-use app has helped bring a new generation of investors to the market.

BOSTON (AP) — A global epidemic of digital extortion known as ransomware is crippling local governments, hospitals, school districts and businesses by scrambling their data files until they pay up. Security researchers, U.S. law enforcement, and now the Biden administration say these rackets are dominated by Russian-speaking cybercriminals who are shielded and sometimes even employed by Russia’s security agencies. Ransomware is chiefly the work of Russian-speaking syndicates that hack into networks and paralyze them by scrambling data. Damages from the scourge now exceed tens of billions of dollars; one former intelligence official considers it more damaging than cyberespionage.

DENVER (AP) — Two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart in Colorado are suing the company. In separate lawsuits filed today the two say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777′s engine in February. Video showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver. People on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop, which just missed a home and crushed a truck. No injuries were reported.