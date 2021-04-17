Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P reached another record high Friday for its fourth straight weekly gain. For the week, the S&P rose 1.4% and 11.4%. for the year. The Dow rose 1.2% for the week and is up 11.7% for the year. The Nasdaq rose 1.1% and is up 9% for the year. The Russell 2000 rose 0.9%, up 14.6% for the year.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Insurance company The Hartford has agree to pay $650 million into a proposed trust fund for victims of child sexual abuse as part of the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case. In exchange for the payment the Boy Scouts and its local councils would release The Hartford from any obligation under policies it issued to the BSA and councils dating to 1971. The settlement agreement was submitted to the court Friday by mediators working with the BSA, abuse victims and other parties in the bankruptcy to try to fashion a global resolution of more than 80,000 sexual abuse claims.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sued Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone, accusing the conservative provocateur and his wife of failing to pay nearly $2 million in income tax. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday. It alleges the couple underpaid income tax by more than $1.5 million from 2007 until 2011 and separately alleges Stone also owes more than $400,000 for not fully paying his tax bill in 2018. Stone tells The Associated Press that the Internal Revenue Service is “well aware that I have no assets and that their lawsuit is politically motivated.” Stone is a longtime friend of the former president’s.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A subcontractor working on the new Air Force One aircraft for Boeing is countersuing the Chicago-based aircraft giant over what Boeing alleged were missed deadlines for the work on the presidential aircraft. GDC Technics LLC seeks more than $20 million in damages with the suit filed Friday in state district court in Fort Worth, Texas. The lawsuit alleges that Boeing’s mismanagement caused the delays, not GDC’s actions. GDC says Boeing failed in its contractual obligations to the subcontractors, including failing to pay what GDC was due for its work and alleges that Boeing damaged GDC’s reputation with the Pentagon.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has chosen SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of color on the moon. Friday’s announcement came just a few hours after SpaceX’s most international crew of astronauts yet arrived at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for a liftoff next week. The two Americans, one French and one Japanese are scheduled to blast off for the International Space Station next Thursday, which is Earth Day. This will be SpaceX’s third launch of astronauts in less than a year.