Stocks broadly lower…Union wants vote tossed…Tesla probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been broadly lower in afternoon trading, easing off of more record highs from last week. The S&P 500 index was down 0.6%. Earnings are front and center, as investors look to justify the recent rise in stock prices with the profits needed to keep the market fueled in this recovery.

NEW YORK (AP) — The retail union that failed to organize Amazon workers at a Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse wants the results of a recent vote to be thrown out, saying that the company illegally interfered with the process. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union said in a filing that Amazon threatened workers with layoffs and even the closing of the warehouse if they unionized. Amazon said it did not threaten layoffs.

DETROIT (AP) — Two federal agencies are sending teams to investigate the fatal crash of a Tesla near Houston in which local authorities say no one was behind the wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board say they will send investigation teams to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash. Two men were killed when the Tesla ran off a residential road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

SHANGHAI (AP) — Volkswagen, Ford and Chinese brands have unveiled new SUVs for China’s growing market at the Shanghai auto show, the industry’s biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Automakers are looking to China, the biggest auto market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to propel a sales revival and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.

UNDATED (AP) — Coca-Cola Co. says its sales are steadily improving as vaccination rates increase and restaurants and offices reopen around the world. The company said its sales rose 5% in the January-March period this year, helped by strong growth in China and India. But the recovery is uneven. Case volumes declined in North America and Europe, where many dining rooms and other venues remain closed.