US stocks lower…New Foxconn/Wis. deal…Britcoin?

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in early trading on Wall Street, pulling major indexes below the record highs they reached last week. At 10:35 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index was down 14 points, to 4,172. The Dow was down 113 points, to 34,089. And the Nasdaq was down 102 points, to 13,951.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled back manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin. Details of the new agreement were not immediately released. A person with knowledge of the new contract who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal says it will reduce the potential tax breaks by billions of dollars and still have potential tax breaks worth more than $10 million for the world’s largest electronics manufacturer. It was scheduled to be approved at a Tuesday meeting of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The original deal with nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives was struck in 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has asked regulatory authorities to investigate the proposed takeover of computer chip design firm Arm Holdings by the U.S. tech firm Nvidia, citing national security grounds as one of its concerns. In a statement, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden ordered the U.K.’s independent competition watchdog to begin a so-called “phase one’” investigation of the $40 billion deal. He says it is “appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this.” The Competition and Markets Authority will have until July 30 to complete its report before submitting it to the culture secretary.

LONDON (AP) — British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak indicates could become commonly known as “Britcoin.” The Bank of England and the Treasury say they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Digital currencies, which are only available in digital or electronic form, are already being explored or even implemented in several other countries. Many proponents draw inspiration from the success of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But digital currencies like the one being considered in the U.K. are different as they are issued by state authorities.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — There are two winners of a $20 million contest to make products from carbon dioxide emitted by power plants. Both made concrete that trapped the greenhouse gas so it can’t contribute to climate change. XPRIZE organized the contest at a coal-fired plant in Wyoming and a gas-fired plant in Alberta. XPRIZE says Los Angeles-based CarbonBuilt and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based CarbonCure Technologies will share $15 million. The other $5 million went to 10 finalists in 2018. On Thursday, XPRIZE will launch a $100 million contest backed by entrepreneur Elon Musk to capture vast amounts of carbon dioxide straight from the atmosphere.