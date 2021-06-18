Communications firm to create 1,000 new jobs in east El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A big telecommunications company plans to more than double its El Paso workforce with two projects in East El Paso.

Charter Communications, which already employs more than 800 people, is asking the El Paso City Council to approve tax incentives to expand its operations and hire 929 more employees for a customer service and tech-chat centers.

According to a presentation on the city's website, one location would be at 8460 Gran Vista Drive and the other at 11950 Don Haskins Drive.

Employees would be paid more than $20 per hour, which the city says is 28% above El Paso County's median wage.

The company is seeking more than $309,000 in fee waivers and tax incentives over 7 years.

The issue is schedule for a vote by council on Monday.