Sharp falloff…AstraZeneca, EU ruling…Boeing test flight

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, sending the S&P to its worst weekly loss since February. The index fell 1.3% and gave back 1.9% over the course of the week. Banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year on expectations for the economy and inflation were among the biggest losers. Investors are still recalibrating their moves after the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise rates sooner than expected. Short-term Treasury yields continued to spurt higher, and the Dow lost 533 points, its worst weekly loss since last October.

BRUSSELS (AP) — AstraZeneca and the European Union have both claimed victory in a court tussle over allegations that the coronavirus vaccine-maker was not producing shots for the 27-nation bloc fast enough. The court found Friday that AstraZeneca had breached its contract with the European Commission. It ordered the company to deliver a cumulative total of 80.2 million doses by Sept. 27. The company says that’s far fewer than the 120 million shots the Commission was seeking by the end of June. A

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sharply divided Iowa Supreme Court has stopped a lawsuit challenging the state’s management of fertilizer and hog farm pollution in rivers and streams from going to trial. The 4-3 decision Friday dealt a significant defeat to the two environmental groups that sued. They were hoping to get the chance to prove that Iowa should scrap its voluntary farm pollution policy and order new mandatory limits on nitrogen and phosphorous pollution. It’s the latest court rejection of an attempt to force the nation’s leading corn and pork producing state to clean up farm pollutants from its major rivers that provide drinking water to hundreds of thousands of Iowans.

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing’s newest version of the 737 Max jetliner has taken flight. A Boeing 737 Max 10 took off Friday near Seattle for what was expected to be a two-hour test flight. The Max 10 can hold up to 230 passengers. It’s a slightly bigger version of Boeing planes that are already flying. Airlines began using those earlier Max jets in 2017, but they were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two crashes that killed 346 people. The new model is designed to compete against a similar plane from Europe’s Airbus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With tourists flocking to distilleries, concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky’s world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating. Heaven Hill Distillery recently opened a $19 million tourist center in Kentucky bourbon country and demand is already overflowing. Distillery officials say reservations are filling up quickly to learn about whiskey making and sample its spirits. Numerous other distilleries in the region were temporarily closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.