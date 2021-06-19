Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank again on Wall Street Friday, knocking the S&P 500 to its worst weekly loss since February, as more steam comes out of banks and other stocks that soared earlier this year with expectations for the economy and inflation. The S&P 500 fell 55 points, or 1.3%, in a widespread slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 533 points, or 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 131, or 0.9%. Investors are recalibrating their moves following the Federal Reserve’s signal this week that it may raise short-term interest rates twice by late 2023, earlier than expected. The Fed also began talks about slowing its bond-buying program that’s helping to keep longer-term rates low.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As ransomware attacks surge, the FBI is doubling down on its guidance to affected businesses: Don’t pay the cybercriminals. But the U.S. government also offers a little-noticed incentive for those who do pay: The ransoms may be tax deductible. The IRS offers no formal guidance on ransomware payments, but multiple tax experts interviewed by The Associated Press said deductions are usually allowed under law and established guidance. The Biden administration has pledged to make curbing ransomware a priority in the wake of a series of high-profile intrusions and said it is reviewing the U.S. government’s policies related to ransomware.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Affordable Care Act is now secure in the framework of the nation’s health care programs, and Democrats are eager to leap above and beyond. After the Supreme Court rejected the latest challenge to the Obama-era health law, some Democrats say it feels like a historic opportunity. They want to expand insurance coverage for working-age people and their families, add new benefits to Medicare for older people and reduce prescription drug costs for patients and taxpayers. But health care is expensive, and there’s concern about deficits. Because Democrats hold only bare majorities in the House and Senate, a great winnowing down of expectations seems likely later this year.

UNDATED (AP) — Pandemic restrictions are falling away almost everywhere — except inside many of America’s nursing homes. Rules designed to protect the nation’s most vulnerable from COVID-19 are still being enforced despite widespread vaccination of residents, and plummeting infections and deaths. Frustration has set in as families around the country visit their dads this Father’s Day weekend. Family members say limited visitation, physical distancing and shutdowns make little sense at this stage of the pandemic, when the risk is relatively low. They say restrictions meant to keep older people safe are instead prolonging their isolation and accelerating their cognitive, emotional and physical decline.

UNDATED (AP) — The declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is putting the pressure on more U.S. companies to give their employees the day off, accelerating a movement that took off last year in response to the racial justice protests that swept the country. Hundreds of top companies had already pledged last year to observe Juneteenth in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. But most private companies take their cues from the federal government in drawing up their holiday calendars. More than 800 companies have publicly pledged to observe Juneteenth, according to HellaCreative. That is nearly double the number of companies that had joined the pledge last year.